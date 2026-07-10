Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Director Bruce Hansen Acquires 4,000 Shares

Key Points Energy Fuels CEO Ross Bhappu bought 74,000 shares on July 7 for about $967,920 at an average price of $13.08, boosting his direct stake by 40.53% to 256,583 shares.

bought 74,000 shares on July 7 for about at an average price of $13.08, boosting his direct stake by 40.53% to 256,583 shares. The stock was trading up 2.7% to $13.49, but it remains well below its 52-week high of $27.90 and under both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

to $13.49, but it remains well below its 52-week high of $27.90 and under both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Wall Street sentiment is still generally positive, with analysts maintaining a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $23.25, even after Goldman Sachs cut its target to $21 from $29.

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Get Free Report) Director Bruce Hansen acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 313,844 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,985,818.80. This trade represents a 1.29% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

UUUU stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 27.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.52 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.90.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 83.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The firm's revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energy Fuels

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Fuels

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in Energy Fuels by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 30,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,173 shares of the company's stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company's stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE American: UUUU) is a U.S.-based mineral resources company focused on the production and processing of uranium, rare earth elements and other strategic minerals. The company's core business activity centers on supplying nuclear fuel to power generators, leveraging a diversified portfolio of conventional and in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium mines located primarily on the Colorado Plateau, in Wyoming and in Texas.

At the heart of Energy Fuels' operations is the White Mesa Mill in southeastern Utah, the only conventional uranium-vanadium mill currently permitted and operating in the United States.

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