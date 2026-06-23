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Venu (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU) Director Thomas Finke Buys 15,000 Shares

June 23, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Director Thomas Finke bought 15,000 shares of Venu at an average price of $3.74, a transaction worth $56,100. After the purchase, he owned 44,961 shares, increasing his stake by about 50%.
  • Venu recently reported quarterly earnings of ($0.29) per share, missing analyst expectations of ($0.24), though revenue of $3.90 million came in slightly above estimates.
  • The stock has been volatile, opening at $2.98 and trading well below its 52-week high of $18.17; it also carries a market cap of $177.13 million and a beta of 3.00.

Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU - Get Free Report) Director Thomas Finke acquired 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 44,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,154.14. This represents a 50.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Venu Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:VENU opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $177.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.00. Venu Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43.

Venu (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. Venu had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 217.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Venu


Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Venu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,233,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Venu by 56.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,910 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,318,000 after acquiring an additional 489,999 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Venu in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,878,000. First Western Trust Bank raised its position in Venu by 62.5% during the third quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 650,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Venu by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares in the last quarter.

Venu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Venu Holding Corporation is a premier hospitality and live music company dedicated to crafting luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Venu Holding Corporation is based in COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

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