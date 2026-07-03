Athabasca Oil Corporation Buys 48,900 Shares of Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock

Key Points Insider buying continued: Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 48,900 shares of Athabasca Oil at C$10.25 each, bringing its total ownership to 1,021,400 shares. The purchase was worth about C$501,225 and increased its stake by 5.03%.

Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 48,900 shares of Athabasca Oil at C$10.25 each, bringing its total ownership to 1,021,400 shares. The purchase was worth about C$501,225 and increased its stake by 5.03%. Recent buying streak: The insider has made multiple purchases in late May and June, consistently adding tens of thousands of shares almost every trading day. This suggests sustained accumulation of the stock over several weeks.

The insider has made multiple purchases in late May and June, consistently adding tens of thousands of shares almost every trading day. This suggests sustained accumulation of the stock over several weeks. Mixed valuation and analyst view: Athabasca Oil was trading at C$10.19, below its 50-day average of C$11.35 but above its 200-day average of C$9.55. Analysts currently have a consensus Hold rating with an average target price of C$10.89, though some firms rate it as a buy.

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH - Get Free Report) insider Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 48,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.25 per share, with a total value of C$501,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 1,021,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,469,350. This trade represents a 5.03% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Athabasca Oil Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 47,300 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$509,421.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 49,000 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$504,700.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 49,900 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.18 per share, with a total value of C$507,982.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 49,600 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$506,416.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 48,800 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$502,640.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 44,900 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.53 per share, with a total value of C$517,697.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 45,400 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.09 per share, with a total value of C$503,486.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 45,700 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$516,867.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 46,900 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$515,900.00.

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ATH opened at C$10.19 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is C$11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.22. Athabasca Oil Co. has a one year low of C$5.43 and a one year high of C$12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of C$355.58 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.5403473 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price objective on Athabasca Oil and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$9.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Athabasca Oil from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$10.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

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