Alexandre Prevost Sells 1,430 Shares of CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock

Key Points CAE insider Alexandre Prevost sold 1,430 shares on June 15 at an average price of C$35.50, bringing in about C$50,765 and cutting his stake by 13.74%.

on June 15 at an average price of C$35.50, bringing in about C$50,765 and cutting his stake by 13.74%. Prevost has also been actively selling CAE shares earlier in the month, including two additional sales on June 9 totaling 1,808 shares.

earlier in the month, including two additional sales on June 9 totaling 1,808 shares. Despite the insider selling, CAE shares were up 1.7% and analysts remain constructive overall, with 11 Buy ratings and a consensus price target of C$48.91.

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE - Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) insider Alexandre Prevost sold 1,430 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.50, for a total transaction of C$50,765.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,981 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$318,825.50. This represents a 13.74% decrease in their position.

Alexandre Prevost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Alexandre Prevost sold 792 shares of CAE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$28,028.88.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Alexandre Prevost sold 1,016 shares of CAE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$35,956.24.

CAE Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$36.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of C$31.42 and a 1 year high of C$47.65.

CAE (TSE:CAE - Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.33 billion during the quarter. CAE had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 6.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$48.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAE

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company's training solutions are provided through products and services. CAE has many different training locations where clients can be trained and educated through a series of programs. Additionally, part of the revenues come from supplying aviation personnel on a lease, along with providing aviation support organizations.

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