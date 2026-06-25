CAE (TSE:CAE) Director Sells C$2,303,676.00 in Stock

Key Points CAE director Matthew Bromberg sold 64,710 shares on June 24 at C$35.60 each, receiving about C$2.3 million and cutting his stake by nearly 58%.

sold 64,710 shares on June 24 at C$35.60 each, receiving about and cutting his stake by nearly 58%. CAE shares were slightly higher, opening at C$35.54, while the stock still trades well below its 200-day average of C$39.10 and remains near the lower end of its 12-month range.

Analysts remain largely positive despite recent target cuts, with 11 Buy ratings and a consensus price target of C$48.91.

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE - Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) Director Matthew Bromberg sold 64,710 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.60, for a total value of C$2,303,676.00. Following the sale, the director owned 46,915 shares in the company, valued at C$1,670,174. The trade was a 57.97% decrease in their position.

CAE Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$35.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.10. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of C$31.42 and a 12-month high of C$47.65. The firm has a market cap of C$11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

CAE (TSE:CAE - Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.33 billion during the quarter. CAE had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 6.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD cut their target price on CAE from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$48.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on CAE

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company's training solutions are provided through products and services. CAE has many different training locations where clients can be trained and educated through a series of programs. Additionally, part of the revenues come from supplying aviation personnel on a lease, along with providing aviation support organizations.

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