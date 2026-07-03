Insider Buying: Condor Energies (TSE:CDR) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares

Key Points Director Donald James Streu bought 10,000 shares of Condor Energies on July 2 at C$2.70 each, a C$27,000 transaction that lifted his stake to 849,789 shares.

bought 10,000 shares of Condor Energies on July 2 at C$2.70 each, a C$27,000 transaction that lifted his stake to 849,789 shares. Streu has been actively buying the stock recently, with additional purchases of 5,000 shares on June 18 and 10,000 shares on June 15.

Condor Energies shares were down 3.2% and opened at C$2.71, while the company reported a recent quarterly loss of C$0.05 per share on revenue of C$19.46 million.

Condor Energies Inc. (TSE:CDR - Get Free Report) Director Donald James Streu acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.70 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 849,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$2,294,430.30. This trade represents a 1.19% increase in their position.

Donald James Streu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Donald James Streu bought 5,000 shares of Condor Energies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,750.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Donald James Streu bought 10,000 shares of Condor Energies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,400.00.

Condor Energies Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of Condor Energies stock opened at C$2.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$217.30 million, a P/E ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.37. Condor Energies Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.35 and a 12-month high of C$3.45.

Condor Energies (TSE:CDR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$19.46 million for the quarter.

Condor Energies Company Profile

Condor Energies is an internationally focused, publicly traded energy transition company that is uniquely positioned on the doorstep of European and Asian markets. With producing natural gas and condensate assets in Uzbekistan, an ongoing initiative to construct and operate Central Asia's first LNG facility in Kazakhstan, and a separate initiative to develop and produce lithium brine in Kazakhstan, we've built a strong foundation for reserves, production and cashflow growth while also striving to minimize our environmental footprint.

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