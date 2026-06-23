Insider Buying: CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Insider Buys C$150,000.00 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU - Get Free Report) insider Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.00 per share, with a total value of C$150,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,682,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,242,855. This represents a 0.60% increase in their ownership of the stock.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

TSE CEU opened at C$15.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.04. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of C$6.49 and a 12-month high of C$19.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.71.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of C$681.51 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.8600646 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CEU has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial cut CES Energy Solutions from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a C$20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$15.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$18.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CEU

About CES Energy Solutions

CES is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. CES' business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CES has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.

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