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Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Director Sells 20,000 Shares

June 25, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Director Donald Duncan Macfayden sold 20,000 shares of Canaccord Genuity Group at an average price of C$14.59, totaling about C$291,800. His stake fell by 12.37% to 141,705 shares.
  • Macfayden also sold 29,000 shares the previous day at an average price of C$14.82, for total proceeds of C$429,780.
  • The stock was down 1.8% to C$14.26, while analysts still rate it a Buy on average with a consensus price target of C$16.25.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF - Get Free Report) Director Donald Duncan Macfayden sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.59, for a total transaction of C$291,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 141,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$2,067,475.95. This represents a 12.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Donald Duncan Macfayden also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 22nd, Donald Duncan Macfayden sold 29,000 shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.82, for a total transaction of C$429,780.00.

Canaccord Genuity Group Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at C$14.26 on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$9.01 and a 1-year high of C$15.12. The company's fifty day simple moving average is C$13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.32.


Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$612.69 million during the quarter. Canaccord Genuity Group had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 0.8618357 earnings per share for the current year.

Canaccord Genuity Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group's payout ratio is currently -23.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ventum Financial raised their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Canaccord Genuity Group has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$16.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CF

About Canaccord Genuity Group

(Get Free Report)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, advisory, research, merger and acquisition, sales, and trading services. The Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions, and brokerage and financial planning services to individual investors, private clients, charities, and intermediaries.

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