Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Insider Sells C$1,320,195.00 in Stock

Key Points CIBC insider Christopher John Anderson sold 8,490 shares on June 11 at an average price of C$155.50, totaling C$1.32 million. After the sale, he still held 6,252 shares, a drop of 57.59% in ownership.

on June 11 at an average price of C$155.50, totaling C$1.32 million. After the sale, he still held 6,252 shares, a drop of 57.59% in ownership. The stock was trading around C$159.23 , near its 52-week high of C$162.12, with a market cap of C$145.35 billion. Shares were down 0.4% on the day the report was published.

, near its 52-week high of C$162.12, with a market cap of C$145.35 billion. Shares were down 0.4% on the day the report was published. CIBC recently reported C$2.54 EPS for the quarter and maintained a 2.7% dividend yield. Analysts remain mixed but generally positive, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$152.86.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM - Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) insider Christopher John Anderson sold 8,490 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.50, for a total transaction of C$1,320,195.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$972,186. This represents a 57.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Christopher John Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Christopher John Anderson sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.15, for a total transaction of C$152,150.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$159.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$145.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.42. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$93.27 and a 1 year high of C$162.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$151.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$137.39.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM - Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$2.54 EPS for the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 18.44%.The firm had revenue of C$8.01 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.4127341 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$147.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TD dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$163.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$136.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$152.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CM

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world.

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