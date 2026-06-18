Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio Buys 35,800 Shares of Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Stock

Key Points Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 35,800 shares of Element Fleet Management on June 16 at an average price of C$27.94, for a total of about C$1.0 million. Her direct stake rose to 397,600 shares, a 9.89% increase.

bought 35,800 shares of Element Fleet Management on June 16 at an average price of C$27.94, for a total of about C$1.0 million. Her direct stake rose to 397,600 shares, a 9.89% increase. Element Fleet Management recently declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.15 per share, payable on July 15, for an annualized dividend of C$0.60 and a yield of about 2.1%.

of C$0.15 per share, payable on July 15, for an annualized dividend of C$0.60 and a yield of about 2.1%. Analysts remain broadly positive on the stock, with a consensus Buy rating and an average target price of C$41.88, though several firms have recently trimmed their price targets.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN - Get Free Report) insider Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 35,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,000,252.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 397,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,108,944. This represents a 9.89% increase in their position.

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

Shares of EFN opened at C$27.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a twelve month low of C$25.32 and a twelve month high of C$38.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of -1,554.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.10.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of C$879.58 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.6884016 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Element Fleet Management's payout ratio is presently 52.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EFN. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$47.00 to C$40.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial cut Element Fleet Management from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$42.50 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD lowered their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Element Fleet Management from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$41.88.

View Our Latest Report on EFN

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets. The company's suite of fleet management services deals with acquisition and financing, to program management and remarketing. ECN Capital operates across North America in three verticals of the equipment finance market: commercial and vendor finance, rail finance, and commercial aviation finance.

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