Duncan Draper Jessiman Sells 1,000 Shares of Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Exchange Income director Duncan Draper Jessiman sold 1,000 shares at C$130.64 each, totaling about C$130,640. After the transaction, he still held 5,080 shares.

Exchange Income director Duncan Draper Jessiman sold 1,000 shares at C$130.64 each, totaling about C$130,640. After the transaction, he still held 5,080 shares. Stock performance and valuation: EIF traded down 1.1% to C$130.85 and is near its 12-month high of C$135.00. The company has a market cap of C$7.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.71.

EIF traded down 1.1% to C$130.85 and is near its 12-month high of C$135.00. The company has a market cap of C$7.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.71. Analyst sentiment remains positive: Several firms recently raised their price targets, and the stock now has a consensus Buy rating with a consensus target price of C$127.39, despite recent upward revisions from major banks.

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF - Get Free Report) Director Duncan Draper Jessiman sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.64, for a total transaction of C$130,640.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$663,651.20. This represents a 16.45% decrease in their position.

Exchange Income Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of EIF opened at C$130.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.03. The firm's 50-day moving average is C$116.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$103.99. Exchange Income Co. has a twelve month low of C$63.97 and a twelve month high of C$135.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.41%.The business had revenue of C$866.58 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.9962963 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EIF. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$130.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$123.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Exchange Income from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$127.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$127.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EIF

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, focused in two segments: Aerospace & Aviation and Manufacturing. The Corporation uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable, well-established companies that have strong management teams, generate steady cash flow, operate in niche markets and have opportunities for organic growth.

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