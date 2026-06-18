Insider Selling: Emera (TSE:EMA) Insider Sells 16,500 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Emera insider Richard Janega sold 16,500 shares at an average price of C$74.25, totaling about C$1.23 million. After the transaction, his stake fell by 45.65% to 19,642 shares.

Emera insider Richard Janega sold 16,500 shares at an average price of C$74.25, totaling about C$1.23 million. After the transaction, his stake fell by 45.65% to 19,642 shares. Stock and fundamentals: Emera shares were down 0.7% and opened at C$73.11, near the stock’s 52-week high of C$74.80. The company reported C$1.37 EPS for the last quarter and revenue of C$2.81 billion.

Emera shares were down 0.7% and opened at C$73.11, near the stock’s 52-week high of C$74.80. The company reported C$1.37 EPS for the last quarter and revenue of C$2.81 billion. Dividend and analyst view: Emera recently paid a quarterly dividend of C$0.7325 per share, implying a 4.0% annual yield. Analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average target price of C$74.39.

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA - Get Free Report) insider Richard Janega sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.25, for a total transaction of C$1,225,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$1,458,418.50. This represents a 45.65% decrease in their position.

Emera Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$73.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.83. Emera Incorporated has a 52 week low of C$60.50 and a 52 week high of C$74.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$72.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$70.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Emera (TSE:EMA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Emera had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of C$2.81 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emera Incorporated will post 3.1991627 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emera Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.7325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Emera's payout ratio is 89.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Emera from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. TD boosted their target price on Emera from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Emera from C$74.50 to C$75.25 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Emera from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Emera from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$74.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EMA

Emera Company Profile

Emera (TSX/NYSE: EMA) is a leading North American provider of energy services headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with investments in regulated electric and natural gas utilities, and related businesses and assets. The Emera family of companies delivers safe, reliable energy to approximately 2.7 million customers in the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. Our team of 7,800 employees is committed to our purpose of energizing modern life and delivering a cleaner energy future for all. Emera's common and preferred shares are listed and trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and its common shares are listed and trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

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