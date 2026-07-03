First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Insider Richard Huang Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider buying: First Mining Gold insider Richard Huang bought 100,000 shares on July 2 at an average price of C$0.70 per share, a transaction worth C$70,000 .

First Mining Gold insider Richard Huang bought on July 2 at an average price of per share, a transaction worth . Ownership increase: After the purchase, Huang’s holdings rose to 2,339,766 shares , representing a 4.46% increase in his ownership stake.

After the purchase, Huang’s holdings rose to , representing a increase in his ownership stake. Analyst sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its price target on First Mining Gold to C$1.20, and the stock currently carries a Buy consensus rating with an average target price of C$0.95.

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF - Get Free Report) insider Richard Huang acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$70,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,339,766 shares in the company, valued at C$1,637,836.20. This represents a 4.46% increase in their ownership of the stock.

First Mining Gold Stock Performance

Shares of First Mining Gold stock opened at C$0.69 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$955.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.86. First Mining Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.86.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that First Mining Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on First Mining Gold from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$0.95.

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About First Mining Gold

First Mining is a gold developer advancing two of the largest gold projects in Canada, the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario, where we have commenced a Feasibility Study and permitting activities are on-going with a final Environmental Impact Statement / Environmental Assessment for the project submitted in November 2024, and the Duparquet Gold Project in Quebec, a PEA-stage development project located on the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone in the prolific Abitibi region. First Mining also owns the Cameron Gold Project in Ontario and a 30% project interest in the Pickle Crow Gold Project.

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