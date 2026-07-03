First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Director Kathleen Applegate Hogenson Acquires 1,073 Shares

Key Points Director Kathleen Applegate Hogenson bought 1,073 shares of First Quantum Minerals on June 30 at an average price of C$37.53, increasing her direct holdings to 62,240 shares. The purchase was worth about C$40,270 and represented a 1.75% increase in her position.

bought 1,073 shares of First Quantum Minerals on June 30 at an average price of C$37.53, increasing her direct holdings to 62,240 shares. The purchase was worth about C$40,270 and represented a 1.75% increase in her position. The stock was up 1.6% and recently traded around C$39.35, with a market cap of C$32.59 billion. First Quantum also continues to show heavy leverage, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.67.

Analysts remain broadly positive on the company, with 11 Buy ratings and 3 Hold ratings and a consensus price target of C$44.24. Recent upgrades from firms including Scotiabank, Stifel, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, and Morgan Stanley have lifted targets and sentiment.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM - Get Free Report) Director Kathleen Applegate Hogenson bought 1,073 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$37.53 per share, with a total value of C$40,269.69. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 62,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$2,335,867.20. The trade was a 1.75% increase in their position.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 1.6%

TSE FM opened at C$39.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$32.59 billion, a PE ratio of -163.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.36. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a one year low of C$22.16 and a one year high of C$46.36. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is C$38.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.55872 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FM. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Quantum Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an "equal" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$37.70 to C$42.20 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$44.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on First Quantum Minerals

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum is engaged in the production of copper, nickel and gold, and related activities including exploration and development. The Company has operating mines located in Zambia, Türkiye and Mauritania. The Company's Cobre Panamá mine was placed into a phase of Preservation and Safe Management in November 2023. The Company's Ravensthorpe mine was placed into a care and maintenance process in May 2024. The Company is progressing the Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project in Argentina and is exploring La Granja and the Haquira copper deposits in Peru.

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