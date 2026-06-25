Bradley Robert Monaco Acquires 6,060 Shares of Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Bradley Robert Monaco bought 6,060 shares of Freehold Royalties at an average price of C$16.56, worth about C$100,354. The purchase lifted his direct ownership to 6,060 shares.

Bradley Robert Monaco bought 6,060 shares of Freehold Royalties at an average price of C$16.56, worth about C$100,354. The purchase lifted his direct ownership to 6,060 shares. Stock and valuation snapshot: Freehold Royalties shares were down 1.7% and opened at C$16.17. The company has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a beta of 0.56, with shares trading near both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Freehold Royalties shares were down 1.7% and opened at C$16.17. The company has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a beta of 0.56, with shares trading near both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Dividend and analyst view: The company declared a monthly dividend of C$0.09 per share, implying a 6.7% yield, though the payout ratio is 200%. Analysts currently have a consensus Hold rating with an average price target of C$17.03.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU - Get Free Report) insider Bradley Robert Monaco purchased 6,060 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.56 per share, with a total value of C$100,353.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 6,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$100,353.60. This represents a ∞ increase in their position.

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$16.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.45. The firm has a market cap of C$2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.56. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.71.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 29.84%.The firm had revenue of C$77.82 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Freehold Royalties's dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on FRU shares. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Freehold Royalties from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$17.03.

Read Our Latest Report on FRU

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd is in acquiring and managing Oil and Gas royalties. It operates in two segments: Canada, which includes exploration and evaluation assets and the petroleum and natural gas interests in Western Canada; and the United States, which includes petroleum and natural gas interests held in the Permian (Midland and Delaware), Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Bakken basins primarily located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The majority of its revenue is generated from Canada Segment.

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