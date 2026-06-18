Edmund Francis Murphy Sells 40,000 Shares of Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Stock

Key Points Director Edmund Francis Murphy sold 40,000 Great-West Lifeco shares at C$86.20 each, totaling about C$3.45 million, and reduced his stake by roughly 82%.

sold 40,000 Great-West Lifeco shares at C$86.20 each, totaling about C$3.45 million, and reduced his stake by roughly 82%. Great-West Lifeco recently reported quarterly EPS of C$1.37 on revenue of C$8.37 billion, with analysts expecting about C$4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.67 per share, implying an annualized yield of about 3.0%, while analysts currently rate the stock Moderate Buy with a consensus target of C$77.18.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO - Get Free Report) Director Edmund Francis Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.20, for a total transaction of C$3,448,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$757,180.80. This represents a 81.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

GWO stock opened at C$88.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 6.57. The stock has a market cap of C$79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$76.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$68.74. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 52 week low of C$49.78 and a 52 week high of C$88.89.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.37 billion during the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 4.4525194 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Great-West Lifeco's payout ratio is 53.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GWO shares. Scotia lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$77.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Great-West Lifeco

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm's profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement. In 2020, Great-West announced it would acquire Personal Capital and MassMutual's recordkeeping business. In Europe, Great-West offers life insurance, annuities, and reinsurance primarily in the U.K., Ireland, and Germany.

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