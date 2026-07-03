Alain Bergeron Sells 700 Shares of iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock

Key Points iA Financial insider Alain Bergeron sold 700 shares on June 30 at an average price of C$195.40, totaling C$136,780. He also sold 1,300 shares on June 17 for C$245,960.

on June 30 at an average price of C$195.40, totaling C$136,780. He also sold 1,300 shares on June 17 for C$245,960. The stock has been trading near its 52-week high , opening at C$199.57 and reaching a twelve-month high of C$199.64, while also trading up 1.9% in the latest session.

, opening at C$199.57 and reaching a twelve-month high of C$199.64, while also trading up 1.9% in the latest session. Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with nine analysts rating the stock Hold and a consensus price target of C$177.78 after several recent target cuts and downgrades.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG - Get Free Report) insider Alain Bergeron sold 700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.40, for a total value of C$136,780.00.

Alain Bergeron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Alain Bergeron sold 1,300 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$189.20, for a total transaction of C$245,960.00.

iA Financial Trading Up 1.9%

IAG opened at C$199.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of C$133.36 and a twelve month high of C$199.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm's fifty day moving average is C$177.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$169.80.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$3.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 11.6187564 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$173.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Scotia dropped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$183.00 to C$168.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities cut iA Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$181.00 to C$179.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD lowered shares of iA Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$193.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$177.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on iA Financial

About iA Financial

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IAG (common shares). To learn more about iA Financial Group, you can sign up for our newsletter on our website at ia.ca. iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc

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