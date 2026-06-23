Insider Buying: JOY (TSE:JOY) Director Buys C$99,662.50 in Stock

Key Points Director Tom Macinnis bought 21,250 shares of JOY on June 19 at an average price of C$4.69, totaling C$99,662.50. The purchase increased his direct ownership by 21,250 shares .

bought 21,250 shares of JOY on June 19 at an average price of C$4.69, totaling C$99,662.50. The purchase increased his direct ownership by . Following the trade, JOY was trading around C$4.62 , down 0.2% on the day. The stock has ranged from a 52-week low of C$1.90 to a high of C$6.81.

, down 0.2% on the day. The stock has ranged from a 52-week low of C$1.90 to a high of C$6.81. JOY reported C($0.09) EPS for its latest quarter on revenue of C$31.46 million. Analysts expect the company to post 0.2601215 EPS for the current year.

JOY Co., Ltd. (TSE:JOY - Get Free Report) Director Tom Macinnis purchased 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.69 per share, with a total value of C$99,662.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,250 shares in the company, valued at C$99,662.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock.

JOY Trading Down 0.2%

TSE JOY opened at C$4.62 on Tuesday. JOY Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.54. The stock has a market cap of C$311.76 million, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 0.73.

JOY (TSE:JOY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. JOY had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%.The business had revenue of C$31.46 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that JOY Co., Ltd. will post 0.2601215 earnings per share for the current year.

JOY Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Alberta province. The company's principal revenue source is from petroleum and natural gas sales which include the sale of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, of which it derives key revenue from the sale of crude oil.

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