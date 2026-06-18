KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Director Sells C$48,784.40 in Stock

Key Points Director David Spraley sold 3,668 KP Tissue shares on June 17 for about C$48,784 at an average price of C$13.30, trimming his stake by 18.93%.

sold 3,668 KP Tissue shares on June 17 for about at an average price of C$13.30, trimming his stake by 18.93%. KP Tissue shares recently traded near their 52-week high , opening at C$13.23, while the company has a market cap of C$132.67 million and a dividend yield of 6.3% .

, opening at C$13.23, while the company has a market cap of C$132.67 million and a dividend yield of . Analysts remain cautious: several firms rate the stock Hold, and the consensus target price is about C$11.63, below the current trading level.

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT - Get Free Report) Director David Spraley sold 3,668 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$48,784.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$208,969.60. The trade was a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

KP Tissue Stock Performance

Shares of KPT stock opened at C$13.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$132.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.55. KP Tissue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.49. The business's 50 day moving average price is C$11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.99.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.4398964 EPS for the current year.

KP Tissue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. KP Tissue's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TD lifted their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$11.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KPT

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc operates as a holding company. The firm produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, paper towels, and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].