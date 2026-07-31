Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Insider Purchases 9,500 Shares

Key Points Insider buying: Carson Paul Urlacher purchased 9,500 Mullen Group shares at an average C$28.20 each, investing C$267,900 and increasing his stake by 11.8% to 90,000 shares.

Carson Paul Urlacher purchased 9,500 Mullen Group shares at an average C$28.20 each, investing C$267,900 and increasing his stake by 11.8% to 90,000 shares. Recent performance: Mullen Group reported quarterly revenue of C$609.3 million and earnings of C$0.41 per share. The stock opened at C$27.39 and remains near its 12-month high of C$28.78.

Mullen Group reported quarterly revenue of C$609.3 million and earnings of C$0.41 per share. The stock opened at C$27.39 and remains near its 12-month high of C$28.78. Analyst outlook: Analysts have raised several price targets, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target of C$26.00; five analysts rate the stock a Buy and three rate it a Hold.

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL - Get Free Report) insider Carson Paul Urlacher bought 9,500 shares of Mullen Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.20 per share, with a total value of C$267,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 90,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$2,538,000. This trade represents a 11.80% increase in their position.

Mullen Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$27.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.59, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business's 50 day simple moving average is C$23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.74. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$12.98 and a 12 month high of C$28.78.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter. Mullen Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of C$609.30 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$23.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Desjardins upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$23.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$20.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$26.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mullen Group

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group is a public company with a long history of acquiring companies in the transportation and logistics industries. Today, we have one of the largest portfolios of logistics companies in North America, providing a wide range of transportation, warehousing and distribution services through a network of independently operated businesses. Service offerings include less-than-truckload, customs brokerage, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation.

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