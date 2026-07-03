Riley Millar Frame Purchases 3,750 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock

Key Points Riley Millar Frame bought 3,750 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development on July 2 at an average price of C$23.84, increasing their holdings by 2.71% to 142,204 shares.

of Peyto Exploration & Development on July 2 at an average price of C$23.84, increasing their holdings by 2.71% to 142,204 shares. The insider has been active recently, including multiple sales in June and May and a smaller purchase in April, showing a mix of buying and selling over the past few months.

and a smaller purchase in April, showing a mix of buying and selling over the past few months. Peyto Exploration & Development recently reported C$0.82 EPS on revenue of C$426.4 million, while analysts currently have a Moderate Buy consensus with an average target price of C$26.08.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY - Get Free Report) insider Riley Millar Frame acquired 3,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.84 per share, with a total value of C$89,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 142,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,390,143.36. This trade represents a 2.71% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Riley Millar Frame also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Riley Millar Frame sold 3,500 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.90, for a total transaction of C$83,650.00.

On Friday, June 19th, Riley Millar Frame sold 21,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.42, for a total transaction of C$512,820.00.

On Monday, May 25th, Riley Millar Frame sold 36,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.32, for a total value of C$947,520.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Riley Millar Frame purchased 1,550 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,308.50.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

TSE:PEY opened at C$23.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.62. The stock's 50 day moving average price is C$25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.53. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$17.92 and a 12-month high of C$29.22.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 40.47%.The company had revenue of C$426.40 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$26.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on PEY

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

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