Donald Gordon Cormack Sells 24,000 Shares of Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Stock

Key Points Director Donald Gordon Cormack sold 24,000 shares of Petrus Resources on June 22 at an average price of C$1.66, reducing his stake by 97.48% to just 620 shares.

of Petrus Resources on June 22 at an average price of C$1.66, reducing his stake by 97.48% to just 620 shares. Petrus Resources recently reported weak quarterly results , posting a C($0.10) EPS on revenue of C$25.28 million, with negative net margin and return on equity.

, posting a C($0.10) EPS on revenue of C$25.28 million, with negative net margin and return on equity. The company continues to pay a monthly dividend of C$0.01 per share, which implies an annualized yield of about 7.3%, while Haywood Securities maintains a Buy rating with a C$2.40 price target.

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ - Get Free Report) Director Donald Gordon Cormack sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.66, for a total value of C$39,840.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 620 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,029.20. This trade represents a 97.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

PRQ opened at C$1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$243.12 million, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.86. Petrus Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.32 and a 52-week high of C$2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.22, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Petrus Resources had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of C$25.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post 0.2131148 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petrus Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Haywood Securities set a C$2.40 price objective on shares of Petrus Resources and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$2.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRQ

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd is a company that is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of energy business assets. The company receives maximum revenue from oil and natural gas. The company's core operating areas are Ferrier, Central Alberta, and the Rocky Mountain foothills.

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