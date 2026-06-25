Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Director Kenneth Graham Gray Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director Kenneth Graham Gray bought 10,000 Petrus Resources shares at C$1.63 each, a C$16,300 transaction that lifted his holdings to 3,213,952 shares.

bought 10,000 Petrus Resources shares at C$1.63 each, a C$16,300 transaction that lifted his holdings to 3,213,952 shares. The stock was trading down 3.0% to C$1.60, with the company valued at about C$235.76 million and carrying high leverage, including a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.22.

to C$1.60, with the company valued at about C$235.76 million and carrying high leverage, including a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.22. Petrus Resources recently reported a quarterly loss of C($0.10) EPS on C$25.28 million in revenue, while also announcing a monthly dividend of C$0.01 per share and maintaining a Buy consensus rating with a C$2.40 target price.

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ - Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Graham Gray purchased 10,000 shares of Petrus Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,213,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,238,741.76. This trade represents a 0.31% increase in their position.

Petrus Resources Trading Down 3.0%

PRQ opened at C$1.60 on Thursday. Petrus Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.32 and a one year high of C$2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$235.76 million, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.29. The business's 50 day moving average price is C$1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.22, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$25.28 million during the quarter. Petrus Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post 0.2131148 EPS for the current year.

Petrus Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Haywood Securities set a C$2.40 price objective on Petrus Resources and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$2.40.

View Our Latest Report on PRQ

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd is a company that is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of energy business assets. The company receives maximum revenue from oil and natural gas. The company's core operating areas are Ferrier, Central Alberta, and the Rocky Mountain foothills.

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