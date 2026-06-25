InsiderTrades.com logo

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Director Sukhjit Hayre Sells 42,294 Shares of Stock

June 25, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Director Sukhjit Hayre sold 42,294 shares of Skeena Resources on June 18 at an average price of C$42.42, totaling about C$1.79 million. After the sale, Hayre still owned 248,068 shares, a 14.57% reduction in the position.
  • Skeena Resources shares were down 1.9% and opened at C$36.29. The stock has traded between C$19.14 and C$53.00 over the past year and has a market cap of about C$4.5 billion.
  • Analysts remain bullish on the company, with BMO Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity raising price targets to C$50 and C$52, respectively. MarketBeat’s consensus rating is Buy, with an average target price of C$47.43.

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE - Get Free Report) Director Sukhjit Hayre sold 42,294 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.42, for a total transaction of C$1,794,111.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 248,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,523,044.56. This represents a 14.57% decrease in their position.

Skeena Resources Stock Down 1.9%

SKE opened at C$36.29 on Thursday. Skeena Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$19.14 and a twelve month high of C$53.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is C$41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.68. The stock has a market cap of C$4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes


A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Skeena Resources from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Skeena Resources from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Skeena Resources has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$47.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Skeena Resources

About Skeena Resources

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Ltd is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing prospective precious and base metal properties in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The company's primary activity is the exploration and development of the past-producing Eskay Creek mine acquired from Barrick.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at Skeena Resources?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Skeena Resources and related companies.
From Our Partners
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
On August 15, 1971, Nixon interrupted prime-time television and ended the gold standard in 15 minutes - no deb...
Reagan Gold Group | Sponsoredtc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier's Stock Grader system helped him flag Nvidia before its 82,000% run and has identified the top...
InvestorPlace | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Elon Musk has quietly launched a new venture - one that has nothing to do with rockets, EVs, or Neuralink. Tru...
Altimetry | Sponsoredtc pixel
The roadshow starts Monday. This stock isn't ready.
The SpaceX roadshow kicks off June 8. Goldman Sachs, the lead underwriter, will present the full S-1 to the wo...
Behind the Markets | Sponsoredtc pixel
CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?
After correctly predicting the 2008 and 2020 stock market meltdowns, I believe this AI company is about to tri...
Paradigm Press | Sponsoredtc pixel
Do NOT Buy SpaceX – Do This Instead
SpaceX just went public - and Whitney Tilson, Harvard MBA and 30-year Wall Street veteran, says buying in coul...
Stansberry Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
Your book attached
Bill Poulos is giving away his 'Safe Trade Options Formula' book for free - but only for a limited time throug...
Profits Run | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump just signed it
A recent policy development is drawing attention from income-focused investors. According to one analyst, c...
Investors Alley | Sponsoredtc pixel
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
On August 15, 1971, Nixon interrupted prime-time television and ended the gold standard in 15 minutes - no deb...
Reagan Gold Group | Sponsoredtc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier's Stock Grader system helped him flag Nvidia before its 82,000% run and has identified the top...
InvestorPlace | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Elon Musk has quietly launched a new venture - one that has nothing to do with rockets, EVs, or Neuralink. Tru...
Altimetry | Sponsoredtc pixel
The roadshow starts Monday. This stock isn't ready.
The SpaceX roadshow kicks off June 8. Goldman Sachs, the lead underwriter, will present the full S-1 to the wo...
Behind the Markets | Sponsoredtc pixel
CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?
After correctly predicting the 2008 and 2020 stock market meltdowns, I believe this AI company is about to tri...
Paradigm Press | Sponsoredtc pixel

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles