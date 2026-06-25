Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Director Sukhjit Hayre Sells 42,294 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director Sukhjit Hayre sold 42,294 shares of Skeena Resources on June 18 at an average price of C$42.42, totaling about C$1.79 million. After the sale, Hayre still owned 248,068 shares, a 14.57% reduction in the position.

of Skeena Resources on June 18 at an average price of C$42.42, totaling about C$1.79 million. After the sale, Hayre still owned 248,068 shares, a in the position. Skeena Resources shares were down 1.9% and opened at C$36.29. The stock has traded between C$19.14 and C$53.00 over the past year and has a market cap of about C$4.5 billion.

and opened at C$36.29. The stock has traded between C$19.14 and C$53.00 over the past year and has a market cap of about C$4.5 billion. Analysts remain bullish on the company, with BMO Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity raising price targets to C$50 and C$52, respectively. MarketBeat’s consensus rating is Buy, with an average target price of C$47.43.

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE - Get Free Report) Director Sukhjit Hayre sold 42,294 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.42, for a total transaction of C$1,794,111.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 248,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,523,044.56. This represents a 14.57% decrease in their position.

Skeena Resources Stock Down 1.9%

SKE opened at C$36.29 on Thursday. Skeena Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$19.14 and a twelve month high of C$53.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is C$41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.68. The stock has a market cap of C$4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Skeena Resources from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Skeena Resources from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Skeena Resources has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$47.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Skeena Resources

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Ltd is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing prospective precious and base metal properties in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The company's primary activity is the exploration and development of the past-producing Eskay Creek mine acquired from Barrick.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].