Douglas Keith Ammerman Buys 681 Shares of Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock

Key Points Stantec director Douglas Keith Ammerman bought 681 shares on July 2 at C$97.84 each, a total of C$66,629.04, increasing his direct stake by 1.63% to 42,512 shares.

bought 681 shares on July 2 at C$97.84 each, a total of C$66,629.04, increasing his direct stake by 1.63% to 42,512 shares. The stock opened at C$99.19 and has been trading well below its recent highs, with a 12-month range of C$94.79 to C$160.05 and averages of C$106.96 over 50 days and C$120.61 over 200 days.

Analysts remain broadly positive on Stantec despite recent target cuts, with 13 Buy ratings and an average target price of C$150.54.

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN - Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) Director Douglas Keith Ammerman acquired 681 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$97.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,629.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 42,512 shares in the company, valued at C$4,159,374.08. The trade was a 1.63% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Stantec Price Performance

Stantec stock opened at C$99.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of C$94.79 and a 12 month high of C$160.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$106.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$120.61.

Stantec (TSE:STN - Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter. Stantec had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 6.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STN shares. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Stantec from C$180.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$163.00 to C$143.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotia decreased their price objective on Stantec from C$146.00 to C$138.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Stantec from C$160.00 to C$140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Stantec from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$157.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$150.54.

Read Our Latest Report on Stantec

About Stantec

Stantec empowers clients, people, and communities to rise to the world's greatest challenges at a time when the world faces more unprecedented concerns than ever before. We are a global leader in sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting. Our professionals deliver the expertise, technology, and innovation communities need to manage aging infrastructure, demographic and population changes, the energy transition, and more. Today's communities transcend geographic borders.

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