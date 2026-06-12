Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP) Insider Properly Investment Company Ltd. Purchases 5,700 Shares

Key Points Insider buying: Properly Investment Company Ltd. bought 5,700 shares of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee at C$5.63 each, worth C$32,091. After the purchase, it held 1,589,391 shares, a 0.36% increase in ownership.

Properly Investment Company Ltd. bought 5,700 shares of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee at C$5.63 each, worth C$32,091. After the purchase, it held 1,589,391 shares, a 0.36% increase in ownership. Recent buying streak: The same insider also purchased 13,600 shares on May 25 and 2,700 shares on May 19, suggesting continued accumulation of the stock over several weeks.

The same insider also purchased 13,600 shares on May 25 and 2,700 shares on May 19, suggesting continued accumulation of the stock over several weeks. Company snapshot: Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee opened at C$5.67, near its 12-month high of C$6.06, and recently reported quarterly EPS of C$0.14 on revenue of C$57.45 million.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:SWP - Get Free Report) insider Properly Investment Company Ltd. purchased 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,091.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 1,589,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,948,271.33. This trade represents a 0.36% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Properly Investment Company Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 25th, Properly Investment Company Ltd. acquired 13,600 shares of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,936.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Properly Investment Company Ltd. bought 2,700 shares of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,364.00.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Stock Performance

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee stock opened at C$5.67 on Friday. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.25 and a 12 month high of C$6.06. The company has a market cap of C$54.39 million, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.76.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$57.45 million during the quarter. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 4.17%.

About Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc is a specialty coffee company, that offers green coffee decaffeination and Seaforth Supply Chain Solutions Inc providing green coffee handling and storage services. It is a premium green coffee decaffeinator located in the Canadian state of British Columbia. It employs the proprietary Swiss Water Process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemicals, leveraging science-based systems and controls to produce coffee. The company's sales are primarily generated in a single segment of decaffeination of green coffee.

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