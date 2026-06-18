Insider Buying: Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services at C$22.00 each, spending C$110,000 and lifting his stake to 860,000 shares.

bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services at C$22.00 each, spending C$110,000 and lifting his stake to 860,000 shares. This was not his first recent purchase ; he also bought 5,000 shares on May 25 at C$25.59 per share, signaling continued insider buying.

; he also bought 5,000 shares on May 25 at C$25.59 per share, signaling continued insider buying. Total Energy Services recently reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, and analysts currently have a Buy consensus with an average target price of C$24.00.

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT - Get Free Report) Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 860,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$18,920,000. This trade represents a 0.58% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 25th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,950.00.

Total Energy Services Price Performance

TOT stock opened at C$21.76 on Thursday. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$10.50 and a 12-month high of C$27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The firm has a market cap of C$797.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company's fifty day simple moving average is C$24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.72.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of C$314.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 2.0517598 earnings per share for the current year.

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Total Energy Services's payout ratio is 19.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$24.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on TOT

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The operating segments of the company are Contract Drilling Services, Rentals & Transportation Services, Compression & Process Service, Well servicing, and Corporate. The company's operations are conducted in Canada, the United States of America, and Australia.

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