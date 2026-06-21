Adrian Audet Sells 5,000 Shares of Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Alvopetro Energy insider Adrian Audet sold 5,000 shares on Friday, June 19, at an average price of C$9.00, totaling C$45,000. After the sale, he still held 134,179 shares worth about C$1.21 million.

Alvopetro Energy insider Adrian Audet sold 5,000 shares on Friday, June 19, at an average price of C$9.00, totaling C$45,000. After the sale, he still held 134,179 shares worth about C$1.21 million. Recent selling trend: Audet has been actively reducing his stake over the past several days, with multiple additional sales on June 16 and June 18. In total, the article lists several recent transactions that further trimmed his position.

Audet has been actively reducing his stake over the past several days, with multiple additional sales on June 16 and June 18. In total, the article lists several recent transactions that further trimmed his position. Stock performance: Alvopetro Energy shares were up 4.8% and opened at C$9.21, trading near the upper end of their 12-month range. The stock has a 12-month low of C$5.65 and high of C$10.54.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV - Get Free Report) insider Adrian Audet sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 134,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,207,611. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position.

Adrian Audet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Adrian Audet sold 2,500 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.96, for a total value of C$22,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Adrian Audet sold 3,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.97, for a total value of C$26,910.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Adrian Audet sold 3,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.67, for a total transaction of C$26,010.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Adrian Audet sold 2,500 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.76, for a total transaction of C$21,900.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Adrian Audet sold 2,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.59, for a total transaction of C$17,180.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Adrian Audet sold 1,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total transaction of C$8,600.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Adrian Audet sold 200 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.14, for a total transaction of C$1,828.00.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of CVE ALV opened at C$9.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$341.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.18. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$5.65 and a 12-month high of C$10.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.92.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

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