Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) COO Joel Reiss Sells 3,900 Shares

Key Points Transdigm COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares on June 15 at an average price of $1,276.78, totaling about $4.98 million. After the sale, he still held 3,600 shares, and the transaction cut his ownership by 52%.

on June 15 at an average price of $1,276.78, totaling about $4.98 million. After the sale, he still held 3,600 shares, and the transaction cut his ownership by 52%. This was not his first recent sale : Reiss also sold 3,900 shares in both April and May, suggesting a pattern of insider selling over the past few months.

: Reiss also sold 3,900 shares in both April and May, suggesting a pattern of insider selling over the past few months. Transdigm reported strong quarterly results with EPS of $9.85, topping estimates, and revenue of $2.54 billion, up 18.3% year over year. The company also reaffirmed FY2026 EPS guidance of 38.830 to 40.210.

Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total transaction of $4,979,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,408. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joel Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of Transdigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total value of $4,500,951.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of Transdigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,280.46, for a total value of $4,993,794.00.

Transdigm Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,332.12 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,123.61 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,224.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,276.43. The company has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.11 EPS. Transdigm Group's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,660.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,525.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Transdigm Group

Institutional Trading of Transdigm Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,025,591,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 475,489 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $626,704,000 after buying an additional 293,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,476,661 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,293,527,000 after acquiring an additional 268,824 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,489,193 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $8,552,028,000 after acquiring an additional 254,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 413.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 190,147 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $220,373,000 after acquiring an additional 153,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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