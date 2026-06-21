Insider Selling: Savaria (TSE:SIS) Director Sells C$221,475.00 in Stock

Key Points Director Marcel Bourassa sold 7,500 Savaria shares on June 16 at an average price of C$29.53, totaling C$221,475 .

sold 7,500 Savaria shares on June 16 at an average price of C$29.53, totaling . After the transaction, Bourassa still held 225,431 shares, and the sale represented a 3.22% reduction in his ownership stake.

in his ownership stake. Despite the insider sale, Savaria has bullish analyst support, with nine Buy ratings and an average price target of C$33.33.

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS - Get Free Report) Director Marcel Bourassa sold 7,500 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.53, for a total value of C$221,475.00. Following the sale, the director owned 225,431 shares in the company, valued at C$6,656,977.43. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Savaria Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$28.89 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is C$28.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.06. Savaria Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.62.

Savaria (TSE:SIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Savaria had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of C$235.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Savaria Co. will post 1.2048518 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIS. TD raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Savaria from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Savaria from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their price target on Savaria from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Savaria from C$30.50 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$33.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Savaria

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation ( savaria.com ) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings.

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