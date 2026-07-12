InsiderTrades.com logo

Insider Selling: Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Director Sells C$181,800.00 in Stock

July 12, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Cabral Gold director Alan Carter sold 180,000 shares on Monday, July 6, at an average price of C$1.01, totaling C$181,800.00.
  • After the sale, Carter still directly owned 13,137,408 shares valued at about C$13.27 million, representing a 1.35% reduction in his stake.
  • Carter also sold 300,000 shares on June 29 for C$273,000, indicating a pattern of recent insider selling.

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR - Get Free Report) Director Alan Carter sold 180,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total value of C$181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,137,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$13,268,782.08. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Alan Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 29th, Alan Carter sold 300,000 shares of Cabral Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total value of C$273,000.00.

Cabral Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:CBR traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.09. 332,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cabral Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$332.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 2.72. The firm's fifty day moving average price is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.88.

About Cabral Gold

(Get Free Report)


Cabral Gold Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company with primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. Its flagship holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the state of Para in northern Brazil. Cabral Gold Inc was formerly known as San Angelo Oil Limited. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at Cabral Gold?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Cabral Gold and related companies.
From Our Partners
Buy this stock today
Marc Chaikin, founder of Chaikin Analytics, is sharing a strategy he calls 'Sell This, Buy That' - a way to mo...
Chaikin Analytics | Sponsoredtc pixel
Is the fix for AI's runaway power problem your golden ticket?
The government just committed $200 billion to building computer chips on American soil - one of the largest te...
Eagle Publishing | Sponsoredtc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Tired of trying tactic after tactic when it comes to options trades... only to be met with market noise and st...
Base Camp Trading | Sponsoredtc pixel
Solar is dead. Here’s what replaces it.
Starting July 4th, every new solar and wind project in America loses its federal tax credits. But one zero-car...
Behind the Markets | Sponsoredtc pixel
Your book attached
Your Download Link (Expiring) If you still haven't downloaded the free Simple Options Trading For Beginners...
Profits Run | Sponsoredtc pixel
Elon’s New Currency (BUY NOW)
Elon Musk is reportedly launching a currency system that analysts say could target a $480 trillion market disr...
InvestorPlace | Sponsoredtc pixel
The Starlink of Energy
A portable energy unit - already used by the U.S. Navy for decades - is now drawing serious attention from Big...
Monument Traders Alliance | Sponsoredtc pixel
Ray Dalio: Buy Gold. Get Paid.
Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, is urging investors to hold 15% of their portfolio in gold and c...
Investors Alley | Sponsoredtc pixel
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
Buy this stock today
Marc Chaikin, founder of Chaikin Analytics, is sharing a strategy he calls 'Sell This, Buy That' - a way to mo...
Chaikin Analytics | Sponsoredtc pixel
Is the fix for AI's runaway power problem your golden ticket?
The government just committed $200 billion to building computer chips on American soil - one of the largest te...
Eagle Publishing | Sponsoredtc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Tired of trying tactic after tactic when it comes to options trades... only to be met with market noise and st...
Base Camp Trading | Sponsoredtc pixel
Solar is dead. Here’s what replaces it.
Starting July 4th, every new solar and wind project in America loses its federal tax credits. But one zero-car...
Behind the Markets | Sponsoredtc pixel
Your book attached
Your Download Link (Expiring) If you still haven't downloaded the free Simple Options Trading For Beginners...
Profits Run | Sponsoredtc pixel

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles