Insider Selling: Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Director Sells C$181,800.00 in Stock

Key Points Cabral Gold director Alan Carter sold 180,000 shares on Monday, July 6, at an average price of C$1.01, totaling C$181,800.00.

on Monday, July 6, at an average price of C$1.01, totaling C$181,800.00. After the sale, Carter still directly owned 13,137,408 shares valued at about C$13.27 million, representing a 1.35% reduction in his stake.

valued at about C$13.27 million, representing a 1.35% reduction in his stake. Carter also sold 300,000 shares on June 29 for C$273,000, indicating a pattern of recent insider selling.

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR - Get Free Report) Director Alan Carter sold 180,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total value of C$181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,137,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$13,268,782.08. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Alan Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Alan Carter sold 300,000 shares of Cabral Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total value of C$273,000.00.

Cabral Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:CBR traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.09. 332,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cabral Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$332.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 2.72. The firm's fifty day moving average price is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.88.

About Cabral Gold

Cabral Gold Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company with primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. Its flagship holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the state of Para in northern Brazil. Cabral Gold Inc was formerly known as San Angelo Oil Limited. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

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