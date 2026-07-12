Insider Selling: Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Director Sells C$1,069,040.00 in Stock

Key Points Director Elizabeth Kernaghan sold 56,000 shares of Black Diamond Group on July 9 at an average price of C$19.09, totaling about C$1.07 million. After the sale, she still directly owned 6,840,300 shares.

of Black Diamond Group on July 9 at an average price of C$19.09, totaling about C$1.07 million. After the sale, she still directly owned 6,840,300 shares. Kernaghan also made several additional sales between July 7 and July 10, including large blocks of 192,000 and 255,500 shares. In total, the recent insider activity points to notable selling by company leadership.

between July 7 and July 10, including large blocks of 192,000 and 255,500 shares. In total, the recent insider activity points to notable selling by company leadership. Black Diamond Group shares were trading near C$18.98 on Friday, close to their 52-week high of C$20.14. The company also reported quarterly EPS of C$0.04 on revenue of C$129.98 million in its latest earnings release.

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI - Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Kernaghan sold 56,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total value of C$1,069,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,840,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$130,581,327. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position.

Elizabeth Kernaghan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Elizabeth Kernaghan sold 200 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.02, for a total value of C$3,804.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Elizabeth Kernaghan sold 7,700 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.01, for a total value of C$146,377.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Elizabeth Kernaghan sold 400 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.00, for a total value of C$7,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Elizabeth Kernaghan sold 192,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.18, for a total value of C$3,682,560.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Elizabeth Kernaghan sold 255,500 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total value of C$4,867,275.00.

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

BDI traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$18.98. 456,279 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,621. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.06. Black Diamond Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$10.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.14.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$129.98 million during the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.5349233 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Black Diamond Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Black Diamond Group this week:

Negative Sentiment: Director Elizabeth Kernaghan and related insider Kernwood Limited sold multiple blocks of shares between July 7 and July 10, including large transactions of 192,000 and 255,500 shares at prices around C$19.00–C$19.18. Heavy insider selling can sometimes weigh on investor sentiment because it may be viewed as a sign that leadership thinks the stock is near fair value. Article Title

Director Elizabeth Kernaghan and related insider Kernwood Limited sold multiple blocks of shares between July 7 and July 10, including large transactions of 192,000 and 255,500 shares at prices around C$19.00–C$19.18. Heavy insider selling can sometimes weigh on investor sentiment because it may be viewed as a sign that leadership thinks the stock is near fair value. Neutral Sentiment: The reported trades were relatively small on a percentage basis for the insider’s overall holdings, and the filings show no change in the insider’s broader control of the company. That makes the sales more notable as a sentiment signal than as a meaningful ownership shift. Article Title

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond is an industrial services and asset management company with two operating business units - Modular Space Solutions (MSS) and Workforce Solutions (WFS). Black Diamond operates in Canada, the United States and Australia. MSS, through its principal brands - BOXX Modular, CLM and Schiavi - owns a large rental fleet of modular buildings of various types and sizes. Its network of local branches rent, sell, service and provide ancillary products and services to a diverse customer base in the construction, industrial, education, financial, and government sectors.

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