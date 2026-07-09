Gestion Bouca Inc Purchases 370,000 Shares of Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Stock

Key Points Gestion Bouca Inc bought 370,000 shares of Independence Gold on July 6 at C$0.11 per share, spending C$40,700. After the purchase, it held 5,581,000 shares, a 7.10% increase in its position.

bought 370,000 shares of Independence Gold on July 6 at C$0.11 per share, spending C$40,700. After the purchase, it held 5,581,000 shares, a 7.10% increase in its position. The insider has been making repeated purchases of Independence Gold stock in recent weeks, including a large buy of 1,670,080 shares on July 7 and several other acquisitions in late June and May.

Independence Gold shares were trading around C$0.11, near their 50-day and 200-day moving averages of C$0.10, with a market cap of C$29.03 million and a 12-month range of C$0.08 to C$0.21.

Independence Gold Corp. (CVE:IGO - Get Free Report) insider Gestion Bouca Inc purchased 370,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$40,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,581,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$613,910. This trade represents a 7.10% increase in their position.

Gestion Bouca Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Gestion Bouca Inc purchased 1,670,080 shares of Independence Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,409.60.

On Friday, June 26th, Gestion Bouca Inc acquired 959,500 shares of Independence Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,950.00.

On Saturday, June 27th, Gestion Bouca Inc acquired 1,780,000 shares of Independence Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$178,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Gestion Bouca Inc acquired 478,000 shares of Independence Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$47,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Gestion Bouca Inc bought 217,000 shares of Independence Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$19,530.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Gestion Bouca Inc bought 290,000 shares of Independence Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Gestion Bouca Inc bought 341,000 shares of Independence Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,510.00.

Independence Gold Stock Performance

CVE IGO opened at C$0.11 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. Independence Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

About Independence Gold

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in Canada and North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts Project comprising six claim groups and consist of seventy mineral claims covering an approximately 8,840 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and the Laidman Project comprising six mineral tenures covering an approximately 10,800 hectares located in the British Columbia.

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