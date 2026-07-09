Matthew David Feierstein Sells 1,798 Shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

Key Points EverCommerce President Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares on July 6 at an average price of $10.03, totaling $100,300. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on July 6 at an average price of $10.03, totaling $100,300. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . Feierstein has been actively trimming his stake with multiple recent sales, including additional transactions on July 8, July 1, and June 30. After the latest sale, he still directly owned about 2.05 million shares valued at roughly $20.5 million.

valued at roughly $20.5 million. EverCommerce shares were trading near $9.97, below the company’s 200-day moving average of $10.99. The company recently missed earnings expectations, and analysts currently have a Hold consensus rating with an average price target of $11.25.

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $17,980.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 2,033,650 shares in the company, valued at $20,336,500. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $100,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $103,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,179 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $51,893.58.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,052 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $10,572.60.

On Monday, June 1st, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $112,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $54,150.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $118,700.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $119,400.00.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVCM opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). EverCommerce had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $147.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,716,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 125,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 83,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 50,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,317 shares of the company's stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EverCommerce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered EverCommerce from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EVCM

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

Further Reading

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