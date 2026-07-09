John Anthony Dibella II Sells 1,000 Shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock

Key Points Simulations Plus CRO John Anthony Dibella II sold 1,000 shares on July 6 at an average price of $18.36, totaling $18,360. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on July 6 at an average price of $18.36, totaling $18,360. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . After the transaction, Dibella directly owned 86,140 shares worth about $1.58 million, reflecting a 1.15% decrease in his position. He had also sold 1,000 shares in April at a lower price.

worth about $1.58 million, reflecting a in his position. He had also sold 1,000 shares in April at a lower price. Simulations Plus reported mixed signals: the stock was trading around $18.27, the company posted quarterly EPS and revenue above expectations, but analysts currently rate the stock a Hold with a consensus price target of $19.88.

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP - Get Free Report) CRO John Anthony Dibella II sold 1,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $18,360.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 86,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,581,530.40. This represents a 1.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John Anthony Dibella II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, John Anthony Dibella II sold 1,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $13,370.00.

Simulations Plus Trading Down 0.1%

SLP opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.30. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $21.01.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 million. Simulations Plus had a negative net margin of 77.96% and a positive return on equity of 16.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,968,917 shares of the technology company's stock worth $35,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,157 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1,898.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 457,155 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 434,275 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,184,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 569,783 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,387,000 after buying an additional 319,301 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,865 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 314,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair downgraded Simulations Plus from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Simulations Plus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Simulations Plus from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Simulations Plus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Simulations Plus

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc (NASDAQ: SLP) specializes in advanced modeling and simulation software tailored to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and chemical industries. The company's flagship products include ADMET Predictor, a quantitative structure-activity relationship (QSAR) tool for predicting absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion and toxicity properties, and GastroPlus, a physiologically based pharmacokinetic (PBPK) modeling platform for simulating drug absorption and pharmacokinetics.

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