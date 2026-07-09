Joseph Sanborn Sells 642 Shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

Key Points EverQuote CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 642 shares on July 6 at an average price of $24.50, worth about $15,729. The sale reduced his ownership by just 0.20% and was made to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards.

on July 6 at an average price of $24.50, worth about $15,729. The sale reduced his ownership by just 0.20% and was made to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards. This was part of a larger pattern of insider selling by Sanborn, who also sold 6,666 shares in June and 20,000 shares in May.

by Sanborn, who also sold 6,666 shares in June and 20,000 shares in May. EverQuote recently reported solid quarterly results, beating EPS and revenue estimates with $0.51 EPS on $190.85 million in revenue, while analysts currently rate the stock a “Moderate Buy” with an average target price of $24.17.

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER - Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $15,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 318,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,805,087.50. The trade was a 0.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Joseph Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Joseph Sanborn sold 6,666 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $128,520.48.

On Thursday, May 7th, Joseph Sanborn sold 20,000 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $414,000.00.

EverQuote Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $24.80 on Thursday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The business's 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average is $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $893.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.61.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. EverQuote had a return on equity of 53.39% and a net margin of 15.35%.The firm had revenue of $190.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.10 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVER shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded EverQuote from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of EverQuote from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EverQuote

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,007 shares of the company's stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,204 shares of the company's stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in EverQuote by 235.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in EverQuote by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,301 shares of the company's stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 66,281 shares of the company's stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online insurance marketplace that connects consumers with insurance providers across the United States. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary technology to match individuals seeking coverage with insurers offering competitive rates. Since its initial public offering in 2020, EverQuote has focused on expanding its digital platform and enhancing the efficiency of its lead-generation processes.

The company's core business centers on a quote-comparison engine for personal auto, home, and health insurance products.

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