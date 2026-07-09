Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Insider Fernando Lovisotto Sells 1,110 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Vinci Compass Investments insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 1,110 shares on July 6 at an average price of $10.01, totaling about $11,111. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

Vinci Compass Investments insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 1,110 shares on July 6 at an average price of $10.01, totaling about $11,111. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged . Ongoing selling: Lovisotto has recently sold multiple additional blocks of stock, including 11,818 shares on June 17 and several other smaller sales in late May and June. After the latest sale, he still owned 988,121 shares.

Lovisotto has recently sold multiple additional blocks of stock, including 11,818 shares on June 17 and several other smaller sales in late May and June. After the latest sale, he still owned 988,121 shares. Stock and outlook: VINP was trading around $9.71, near its 52-week low of $9.20, while analysts currently have a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $14.00. The company also pays a quarterly dividend yielding about 7.0%.

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 1,110 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $11,111.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 988,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,891,091.21. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Fernando Lovisotto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 46 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $460.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 11,818 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $122,079.94.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,410 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $44,276.40.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,077 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $20,894.62.

On Monday, June 1st, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,034 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $50,893.74.

On Friday, May 29th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,200 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $42,336.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,079 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $31,097.90.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,728 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $27,389.12.

On Friday, May 22nd, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,767 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $58,016.02.

On Thursday, May 21st, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,429 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $35,215.83.

Vinci Compass Investments Price Performance

VINP stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $635.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $13.61.

Vinci Compass Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research raised Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VINP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company's stock.

About Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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