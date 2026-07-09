Insider Buying: DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Major Shareholder Acquires 2,275 Shares

Key Points Major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management bought 2,275 DLH shares on July 8 at an average price of $5.14, lifting its stake to 2,144,073 shares. The filing shows the firm has been steadily accumulating shares over several recent trading days.

bought 2,275 DLH shares on July 8 at an average price of $5.14, lifting its stake to 2,144,073 shares. The filing shows the firm has been steadily accumulating shares over several recent trading days. DLH stock was trading near its 52-week low , opening at $5.17, with a 52-week range of $5.10 to $8.10 and shares down 1.5% in the session cited. The company also trades below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

, opening at $5.17, with a 52-week range of $5.10 to $8.10 and shares down 1.5% in the session cited. The company also trades below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Fundamental and analyst sentiment remain weak: DLH missed earnings estimates in its latest quarter, and Wall Street’s consensus rating is currently “Reduce.” Analysts expect the company to post a loss of $0.59 per share for the year.

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 2,275 shares of DLH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $11,693.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 2,144,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,020,535.22. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mink Brook Asset Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 5,000 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 9,422 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,900.18.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 5,640 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $29,610.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 4,543 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $23,850.75.

On Monday, June 29th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 640 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,360.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 15,280 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $80,678.40.

On Thursday, June 25th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 9,343 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,386.50.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 3,739 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $20,564.50.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 110 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $605.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 624 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,432.00.

DLH Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). DLH had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $58.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DLHC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of DLH in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DLH from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Report on DLH

Institutional Trading of DLH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,679 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DLH by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,618 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DLH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in DLH by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,609 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company's stock.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) is a provider of mission-driven professional services primarily to federal government agencies and select commercial clients. The company designs and delivers tailored solutions across a range of critical mission areas, including program and project management, consulting, technical assistance, and administrative support. Through its Healthcare Solutions offerings, DLH also specializes in supporting clinical and allied health staffing needs for federal health agencies and health systems.

Operating under its Federal Solutions segment, DLH partners with agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

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