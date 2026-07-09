Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Director Luke Evnin Sells 35,770 Shares of Stock

Key Points Werewolf Therapeutics director Luke Evnin sold 107,429 shares on July 7 at an average price of $0.31, totaling about $33,303. The trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

on July 7 at an average price of $0.31, totaling about $33,303. The trade was made under a pre-arranged . Evnin has been actively selling shares in recent weeks, with multiple transactions in May and June. The article highlights a broader pattern of insider selling rather than a one-time trade.

HOWL remains under pressure financially, trading around $0.36 with a market cap of $17.49 million and a 50-day average below its current price. Analysts currently rate the stock a Hold on average, with a consensus target price of $3.75.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL - Get Free Report) Director Luke Evnin sold 35,770 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $11,446.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 107,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,377.28. This trade represents a 24.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Luke Evnin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Luke Evnin sold 107,429 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $33,302.99.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Luke Evnin sold 76,928 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total value of $28,463.36.

On Monday, June 8th, Luke Evnin sold 60,547 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $24,218.80.

On Friday, June 5th, Luke Evnin sold 24,946 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $9,978.40.

On Thursday, June 4th, Luke Evnin sold 20,072 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $8,831.68.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Luke Evnin sold 29,749 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total transaction of $12,494.58.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Luke Evnin sold 29,595 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total transaction of $13,317.75.

On Monday, June 1st, Luke Evnin sold 80,459 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $37,815.73.

On Friday, May 29th, Luke Evnin sold 32,556 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total value of $14,650.20.

On Thursday, May 28th, Luke Evnin sold 27,698 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total transaction of $12,741.08.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6%

Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $17.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.30.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Werewolf Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $409,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 221,766 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 109,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Werewolf Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Werewolf Therapeutics

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: HOWL) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's proprietary Conditional Activation Platform is designed to keep therapeutic molecules inert in healthy tissues and selectively activate them within the tumor microenvironment, aiming to enhance anti-tumor efficacy while minimizing systemic toxicity.

Leveraging this platform, Werewolf Therapeutics is advancing multiple programs that include conditionally activated cytokine candidates and bi-specific antibody constructs.

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