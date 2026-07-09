Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) CFO Lee Dickson Brading Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Key Points Sezzle CFO Lee Dickson Brading sold 100 shares on July 6 at an average price of $185.00, totaling $18,500. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on July 6 at an average price of $185.00, totaling $18,500. The sale was made under a pre-arranged trading plan. Brading has also sold several larger blocks of Sezzle stock in recent days, including 10,000 shares on July 1 and additional sales on June 25, June 26, and June 18.

on July 1 and additional sales on June 25, June 26, and June 18. Sezzle shares were trading around $167.32, near their 52-week high of $185.00, after the company reported strong quarterly results and analysts issued a Moderate Buy consensus with an average target price of $138.83.

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) CFO Lee Dickson Brading sold 100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $18,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 296,831 shares in the company, valued at $54,913,735. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Lee Dickson Brading also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Lee Dickson Brading sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.23, for a total transaction of $1,782,300.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Lee Dickson Brading sold 5,574 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.55, for a total value of $945,071.70.

On Thursday, June 25th, Lee Dickson Brading sold 4,426 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $731,130.94.

On Thursday, June 18th, Lee Dickson Brading sold 3,920 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total transaction of $629,748.00.

Sezzle Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $167.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company's 50-day moving average price is $127.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.76. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 6.70. Sezzle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. Sezzle had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 87.46%. The firm had revenue of $135.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $127.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sezzle's quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter worth approximately $531,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Sezzle by 12.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 890 shares of the company's stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sezzle by 245.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 256 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sezzle by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 326,063 shares of the company's stock worth $20,637,000 after acquiring an additional 243,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sezzle by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 32,269 shares of the company's stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEZL. Freedom Capital raised Sezzle to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Northland Securities set a $170.00 target price on Sezzle in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $166.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sezzle from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sezzle

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

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