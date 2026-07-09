Steve Emery Buys 417 Shares of ATS (TSE:ATS) Stock

Key Points ATS insider buying: Insider Steve Emery bought 417 shares of ATS at C$39.12 each, spending about C$16,313 and increasing his holdings by 9.18%. The article also notes that several other insiders bought shares on the same day.

Insider Steve Emery bought 417 shares of ATS at C$39.12 each, spending about C$16,313 and increasing his holdings by 9.18%. The article also notes that several other insiders bought shares on the same day. Analyst sentiment remains positive: Wall Street analysts largely view ATS favorably, with seven analysts rating it a Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.43. Recent updates from TD, Desjardins, RBC, and Scotiabank all kept bullish ratings or lifted targets.

Wall Street analysts largely view ATS favorably, with seven analysts rating it a Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.43. Recent updates from TD, Desjardins, RBC, and Scotiabank all kept bullish ratings or lifted targets. Company snapshot and recent performance: ATS shares recently opened at C$38.52, below the 52-week high of C$49.48 but above the low of C$33.72. The company reported quarterly revenue of C$744.3 million and earnings of C$0.36 per share in its latest results.

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS - Get Free Report) insider Steve Emery bought 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$39.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,313.04. Following the purchase, the insider owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at C$193,956.96. This trade represents a 9.18% increase in their position.

ATS Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ATS opened at C$38.52 on Thursday. ATS Co. has a 12 month low of C$33.72 and a 12 month high of C$49.48. The stock's 50 day moving average price is C$42.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.54. The stock has a market cap of C$3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.20.

ATS (TSE:ATS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. ATS had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 2.41%.The business had revenue of C$744.30 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATS shares. TD lifted their target price on shares of ATS from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Desjardins set a C$52.00 price target on ATS and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ATS from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on ATS from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$50.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on ATS

More ATS News

Here are the key news stories impacting ATS this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several ATS insiders bought stock on July 7, including Jeff Adamson and Angella Alexander, in a sign that management may see value at current levels. ATS insider buying alert

Several ATS insiders bought stock on July 7, including Jeff Adamson and Angella Alexander, in a sign that management may see value at current levels. Positive Sentiment: Angella Alexander increased her stake by 70.82%, while other insiders also boosted their holdings, reinforcing the idea that leadership is aligning with shareholders. ATS insider trades report

Angella Alexander increased her stake by 70.82%, while other insiders also boosted their holdings, reinforcing the idea that leadership is aligning with shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: The insider purchases were relatively small in dollar terms overall, so they are supportive for sentiment but may not materially change near-term fundamentals on their own. ATS stock page

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corp formerly, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc is a Canada-based company that provides automation systems. The company designs and builds customized automated manufacturing and testing systems for customers, and provides pre- and post-automation services. The company's products comprise conveyor systems, automated electrified monorails, tray handlers, laser systems, and other hardware and software products. The company also provides pre-automation solutions, including strategic direction and planning services, as well as aftermarket support.

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