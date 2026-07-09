Brett Allan Richards Purchases 57,300 Shares of Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Stock

Key Points Insider buying continued: Brett Allan Richards purchased 57,300 shares of Midnight Sun Mining at C$0.58 each, increasing his position by 1.07% to 5,431,447 shares.

Brett Allan Richards purchased 57,300 shares of Midnight Sun Mining at C$0.58 each, increasing his position by 1.07% to 5,431,447 shares. Recent purchases were larger: Richards also bought 192,000 shares on July 7 and 135,300 shares on July 8, adding to a series of insider buys over the past month.

Richards also bought 192,000 shares on July 7 and 135,300 shares on July 8, adding to a series of insider buys over the past month. Stock remains under pressure: Midnight Sun Mining shares were down 3.4% and opened at C$0.57, near the lower end of their 52-week range of C$0.53 to C$2.00.

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA - Get Free Report) insider Brett Allan Richards bought 57,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$33,234.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 5,431,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$3,150,239.26. This trade represents a 1.07% increase in their position.

Brett Allan Richards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Brett Allan Richards bought 192,000 shares of Midnight Sun Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,360.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Brett Allan Richards purchased 135,300 shares of Midnight Sun Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,121.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Brett Allan Richards purchased 25,500 shares of Midnight Sun Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$21,420.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Brett Allan Richards acquired 127,103 shares of Midnight Sun Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.87 per share, with a total value of C$110,579.61.

Midnight Sun Mining Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of CVE:MMA opened at C$0.57 on Thursday. Midnight Sun Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.53 and a 12 month high of C$2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company's fifty day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.18. The firm has a market cap of C$122.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.42.

Midnight Sun Mining Company Profile

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp. in February 2011. Midnight Sun Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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