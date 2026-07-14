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Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares

July 14, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST - Get Free Report) Director Paul Huizinga bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 120,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$34,800. This trade represents a 500.00% increase in their position.

Paul Huizinga also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 30th, Paul Huizinga bought 10,500 shares of Questor Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,940.00.

Questor Technology Trading Up 1.8%

Questor Technology stock opened at C$0.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.33. The company has a market cap of C$8.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -0.09. Questor Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.23 and a 52-week high of C$0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QST has been the topic of several analyst reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut shares of Questor Technology from a "speculative buy" rating to a "sector perform" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$0.60 to C$0.45 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on Questor Technology from C$0.75 to C$0.55 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$0.50.


Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QST

Questor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat. The company was formerly known as Interglobe Gas Technology Inc and changed its name to Questor Technology Inc in September 1995.

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