Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Director Jacques Perron Acquires 185 Shares

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG - Get Free Report) Director Jacques Perron purchased 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$54.50 per share, with a total value of C$10,082.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 975 shares in the company, valued at C$53,137.50. This represents a 23.42% increase in their position.

Jacques Perron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Jacques Perron acquired 390 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$63.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,644.10.

Torex Gold Resources Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of TXG opened at C$53.30 on Tuesday. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$38.80 and a 12 month high of C$85.00. The stock's 50-day moving average is C$59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of C$4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.95.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 34.17%.The business had revenue of C$749.79 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 3.6254502 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Torex Gold Resources's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Torex Gold Resources's dividend payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$98.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$85.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Torex Gold Resources

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc is a Canadian mining company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of gold, copper, and silver from its flagship Morelos Complex in Guerrero, which is currently Mexico's largest single gold producer.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].