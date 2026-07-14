Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS) Major Shareholder Financial Lp Hrt Purchases 7,845 Shares

Linkers Industries Limited (NASDAQ:LNKS - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt acquired 7,845 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $11,375.25. Following the purchase, the insider owned 147,124 shares in the company, valued at $213,329.80. The trade was a 5.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 1,480 shares of Linkers Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $2,086.80.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 21,059 shares of Linkers Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $31,377.91.

On Monday, July 6th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 135 shares of Linkers Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $216.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Financial Lp Hrt sold 9,299 shares of Linkers Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $14,878.40.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Financial Lp Hrt bought 392 shares of Linkers Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $638.96.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 5,249 shares of Linkers Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $8,765.83.

On Monday, June 29th, Financial Lp Hrt purchased 3,887 shares of Linkers Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $6,996.60.

On Friday, June 26th, Financial Lp Hrt acquired 2,938 shares of Linkers Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $5,817.24.

On Thursday, June 25th, Financial Lp Hrt purchased 7,029 shares of Linkers Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $14,479.74.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Financial Lp Hrt bought 2,403 shares of Linkers Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $5,574.96.

Linkers Industries Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of LNKS opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.69. Linkers Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $420.00.

Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($6.54) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Linkers Industries in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Linkers Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNKS

Linkers Industries Company Profile

Linkers Industries Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of manufacturing, supplying, and selling connectors, assemblies, wire, and cable harnesses. It operates through the following geographical segments: Thailand, Malaysia, Switzerland, the United States of America, and Others. The company was founded on December 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Sungai Petani, Malaysia.

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