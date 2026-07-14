InsiderTrades.com logo

Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS) Major Shareholder Financial Lp Hrt Purchases 7,845 Shares

July 14, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Linkers Industries Limited (NASDAQ:LNKS - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt acquired 7,845 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $11,375.25. Following the purchase, the insider owned 147,124 shares in the company, valued at $213,329.80. The trade was a 5.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 8th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 1,480 shares of Linkers Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $2,086.80.
  • On Tuesday, July 7th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 21,059 shares of Linkers Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $31,377.91.
  • On Monday, July 6th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 135 shares of Linkers Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $216.00.
  • On Thursday, July 2nd, Financial Lp Hrt sold 9,299 shares of Linkers Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $14,878.40.
  • On Wednesday, July 1st, Financial Lp Hrt bought 392 shares of Linkers Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $638.96.
  • On Tuesday, June 30th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 5,249 shares of Linkers Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $8,765.83.
  • On Monday, June 29th, Financial Lp Hrt purchased 3,887 shares of Linkers Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $6,996.60.
  • On Friday, June 26th, Financial Lp Hrt acquired 2,938 shares of Linkers Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $5,817.24.
  • On Thursday, June 25th, Financial Lp Hrt purchased 7,029 shares of Linkers Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $14,479.74.
  • On Wednesday, June 24th, Financial Lp Hrt bought 2,403 shares of Linkers Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $5,574.96.

Linkers Industries Stock Down 2.8%


Shares of LNKS opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.69. Linkers Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $420.00.

Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($6.54) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Linkers Industries in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Linkers Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNKS

Linkers Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Linkers Industries Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of manufacturing, supplying, and selling connectors, assemblies, wire, and cable harnesses. It operates through the following geographical segments: Thailand, Malaysia, Switzerland, the United States of America, and Others. The company was founded on December 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Sungai Petani, Malaysia.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at Linkers Industries?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Linkers Industries and related companies.
From Our Partners
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are now predicting what could be the worst news for the U.S. stock market in ...
TradeSmith | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump’s $250 Bill – See Immediately
Former Goldman Sachs VP Dr. David Eifrig is warning that July 28 could trigger the biggest wealth reset in mod...
Stansberry Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
When I found Rolls-Royce under $2, most people thought I was crazy
In 2022, Karim Rahemtulla recommended Rolls-Royce when it traded under $2. The stock climbed more than 1,100% ...
Monument Traders Alliance | Sponsoredtc pixel
Buy this stock today
Marc Chaikin, founder of Chaikin Analytics, is sharing a strategy he calls 'Sell This, Buy That' - a way to mo...
Chaikin Analytics | Sponsoredtc pixel
Your money is changing
Porter Stansberry - who warned readers about Fannie Mae in 2006, called gold in 2008, and predicted COVID-era ...
Porter & Company | Sponsoredtc pixel
The $5 company SpaceX can’t survive without
The investors who got rich on AI didn't all buy Nvidia. Some bought ASML, the company that makes the machines ...
Traders Agency | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump Set to Unleash 219-Year-Old “Super Weapon” on U.S. Soil
Four-time U.S. Presidential advisor Jim Rickards is warning of a political move he calls 'The Trump Supremacy'...
Paradigm Press | Sponsoredtc pixel
60 years. Zero competitors.
One company has spent 60 years developing an energy source the International Energy Agency estimates at 140 ti...
Behind the Markets | Sponsoredtc pixel
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are now predicting what could be the worst news for the U.S. stock market in ...
TradeSmith | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump’s $250 Bill – See Immediately
Former Goldman Sachs VP Dr. David Eifrig is warning that July 28 could trigger the biggest wealth reset in mod...
Stansberry Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
When I found Rolls-Royce under $2, most people thought I was crazy
In 2022, Karim Rahemtulla recommended Rolls-Royce when it traded under $2. The stock climbed more than 1,100% ...
Monument Traders Alliance | Sponsoredtc pixel
Buy this stock today
Marc Chaikin, founder of Chaikin Analytics, is sharing a strategy he calls 'Sell This, Buy That' - a way to mo...
Chaikin Analytics | Sponsoredtc pixel
Your money is changing
Porter Stansberry - who warned readers about Fannie Mae in 2006, called gold in 2008, and predicted COVID-era ...
Porter & Company | Sponsoredtc pixel

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles