Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Insider Fernando Lovisotto Sells 1,034 Shares

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 1,034 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $10,391.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 987,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,919,762.05. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Fernando Lovisotto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 46 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $460.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 1,110 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $11,111.10.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 11,818 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $122,079.94.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,410 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $44,276.40.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,077 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $20,894.62.

On Monday, June 1st, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,034 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $50,893.74.

On Friday, May 29th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,200 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $42,336.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,079 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $31,097.90.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,728 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $27,389.12.

On Friday, May 22nd, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,767 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $58,016.02.

Vinci Compass Investments Stock Performance

Shares of VINP opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $640.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.29. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.17.

Vinci Compass Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the company's stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. R Squared Ltd raised its position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 6.4% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 52,686 shares of the company's stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,636 shares of the company's stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VINP shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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