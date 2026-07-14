EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Sells 1,971 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,971 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $19,769.13. Following the transaction, the president owned 2,031,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,377,740.37. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,798 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $17,980.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $100,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $103,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,179 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $51,893.58.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,052 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $10,572.60.

On Monday, June 1st, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $112,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $54,150.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $118,700.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $119,400.00.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

EVCM opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). EverCommerce had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $147.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EVCM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered EverCommerce from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen cut EverCommerce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EverCommerce

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 863.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,325 shares of the company's stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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