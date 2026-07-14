Dan Brahmy Acquires 53,650 Shares of Cyabra (NASDAQ:CYAB) Stock July 14, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Cyabra, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYAB - Get Free Report) CEO Dan Brahmy purchased 53,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $23,069.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 853,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at $366,812.36. This represents a 6.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Cyabra Stock PerformanceShares of NASDAQ:CYAB opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Cyabra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $6.20. Cyabra Company Profile (Get Free Report)Cyabra is a technology company that provides AI-powered solutions designed to help organizations identify and analyze harmful online activity, including disinformation, fake accounts, and coordinated manipulation campaigns across digital platforms. Its software is intended to give businesses and public-sector users visibility into how narratives spread online and how inauthentic behavior may influence public perception. The company's platform focuses on detecting threats in social media and other online environments by analyzing public conversation, identifying suspicious profiles, and mapping patterns of influence.See AlsoFive stocks we like better than CyabraThe SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory SqueezeMeta Platforms Stock Rises as Muse Spark 1.1 AI Model DebutsWhy Welltower's Growth Story Might Outrun Its Rich ValuationOne Short- and One Long-Term ETF for Quantum Computing BullsThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at Cyabra? Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Cyabra and related companies. 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