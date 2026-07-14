Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Insider Rivkah Goldriech Sells 750 Shares

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR - Get Free Report) insider Rivkah Goldriech sold 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $24,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 59,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,919,712. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rivkah Goldriech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Rivkah Goldriech sold 1,375 shares of Radware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $40,562.50.

Radware Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.68 and a beta of 0.84. Radware Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The business's 50-day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.48.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Radware had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radware

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Radware by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,506 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,998 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 22,898 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 23.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,954 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 17,501 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 3.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,327 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Radware by 27.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 62,897 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RDWR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Radware from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Radware

About Radware

Radware Ltd. provides cybersecurity and application delivery solutions designed to ensure the availability, performance and security of mission‐critical applications. Its product portfolio includes on‐premises and cloud‐based offerings such as Alteon application delivery controllers, DefensePro network behavior analysis for DDoS mitigation and AppWall web application firewall. The company's platforms use real‐time behavioral analysis, machine learning and automation to protect against distributed denial‐of‐service attacks, application layer threats and network intrusions.

Founded in 1997, Radware is co-headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with a principal U.S.

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