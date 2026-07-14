Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) CEO Buys $15,200.00 in Stock

Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ANIX - Get Free Report) CEO Amit Kumar acquired 5,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $15,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 635,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,932,868.48. This represents a 0.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amit Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Amit Kumar bought 21,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Performance

ANIX stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.59. Anixa Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANIX. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Anixa Biosciences from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anixa Biosciences has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANIX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,955 shares of the company's stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 14.5% during the third quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,173 shares of the company's stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the company's stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company's stock.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology and infectious disease company developing novel cell-based immunotherapies and vaccine platforms. Through its Anixa Therapeutics division, the company is advancing antibody and T-cell modalities, including an ovarian cancer immunotherapy candidate and a COVID-19 vaccine leveraging a proprietary virus-like particle (VLP) technology. Its research pipeline emphasizes modular vaccine design and personalized cancer cell therapy aimed at inducing durable immune responses against solid tumors.

In parallel, Anixa Diagnostics is developing the ADAPT diagnostic platform, a high-throughput proteomics approach using engineered peptides derived from spider venom.

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